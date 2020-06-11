City of Texarkana suspends employee accused of making racially charged comments

TEXARKANA, Texas — A Texarkana Fire Department employee accused of making racially charged statements on their Facebook page has been suspended.

On Monday, June 1 the incident was brought to the attention of Texarkana, Texas city officials.

The matter was quickly dealt with according to the city’s personnel policy regarding prohibited activities and use of social media.

After an investigation, due process under civil service law was provided to the employee.

The employee has accepted a 90-day suspension without pay, agreed to five years without supervisory responsibilities, and will complete 12 sessions of counseling focused on anger and bias issues before returning to work.

