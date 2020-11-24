City of Texarkana, Texas to approve hazard pay for City employees

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas City Council has approved to give a one-time hazard payment for city employees amid the pandemic.

According to city officials, the funds are from the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

The council says the funds could be released as early as this Friday, with payment ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 for those eligible.

“I think it really shows the employees that they have the support of our Mayor and Council and our community and of course the support of me, but the biggest thing is they are out there doing a job, trying to show the community that they are going to get through this,” said City Manager Shirley Jaster.

The council also voted to move forward with assisting a downtown developer with federal funding to help renovate the Old Texarkana National Bank Building.

To watch the full meeting, click here.