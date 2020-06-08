City of Texarkana, Texas to approves funding for downtown project

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The city council of Texarkana, Texas voted on a measure to approve funding for a project in Downtown Texarkana Monday evening.

The council voted unanimously to approve a financial package for renovation on the former Texarkana First Bank and parking garage.

The package includes a total of $510,000 dollars in implications. $400,000 in Environmental Protection Agency funds for clean up. $100,000 in City Facade program loans and $10,000 of City Facade Restoration and Improvement grants.

The city says they are looking forward to what is to come out of the restoration of the historical building.

“This is a really big building in our downtown and um it’s kind of an eyesore right now, but we really think it can be brought back to its original glory. The developer of the project has grand plans for it so we’re excited to see it take off,” said Lisa Thompson, City of Texarkana.

According to the developer, the cleanup process could start in late summer.