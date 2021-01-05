City of Texarkana to increase connectivity across city limits

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 1.6 million dollar grant from the Texas Department of Transportation is proving the city of Texarkana with safer improved sidewalks.

According to city officials, this is apart of their active transportation plan to increase connectivity across city limits.

New sidewalks can be located on Summerhill to New Boston Road as well as Richmond Road and Kennedy Lane. The active plan will also include safer routes to school.

“For people that may not have a vehicle they still need to have access to either get to schools or to shop or to stores or anything like that so the connectivity of our city is really important to our citizens,” said City Planner, Keith Beason.

Construction for the current projects will be completed by Spring.