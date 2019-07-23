City signs over interest in Smith Park to Miller Co.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Texarkana, Ark. has filed paperwork to donate its interest in a 320 acre park to Miller County. The move comes as the county prepares for big upgrades to the area.



Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison said she wants to make the park a tourist destination. “Everyone knows Miller County doesn’t have a park, so we’re really excited.”



According to documents filed on July 11, Texarkana, Ark. City Manager Kenny Haskin signed over the city’s interest in Alex Smith Park to the county. Just days earlier, county officials agreed to move forward and apply for a $250,000 matching state grant to improve the park.



Harrison said the move was needed for the county to qualify for funds. “We’re looking to put restrooms in, men and women’s restrooms, with showers, so that would be a big upgrade for the park.”



As for the county’s match, Harrison said some of the money would come from the Smith Park Fund which collects money from the gun range at the park.



The property, located near Doddridge, was willed to the city and county, who’ve jointly owned the land since the early 1960’s. A quitclaim deed that was filed on July 11 includes two parcels of land. One of them contains 240 acres, the other parcel contains 80 acres.



Harrison noted the community excitement around the potential project. “Some did not even realize the park was there, so I think it’ll get a lot more attention,” she said.



The county plans to submit its grant request to the state next month. Recipients will be announced later this year.



NBC 6 News reached out to Texarkana, Ark. city officials about the land transfer, they have no comment at this time.



