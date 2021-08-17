Classes resume in Texarkana, Arkansas schools with on-campus, virtual options

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — School is back in session as of Tuesday in Texarkana, Arkansas, where TASD students had the option of returning to campus or resuming the school year virtually through a digital learning academy.

“We have a digital learning academy and that’s actually on our North Heights campus,” said TASD Superintendent Becky Kesler.

“Those students can apply to attend that. They go for a semester at a time and they have what we call synchronous and asynchronous learnings.”

As of Tuesday, the school district is not requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. However, TASD voted on Monday that students and staff must wear masks.

“When we put it out yesterday, I know I probably made half our parents happy and I made about half of our parents mad. But we always want to air on side of caution, so I just want every parent out there to know that we are doing our very best to keep their kids safe,” said Kesler.

TASD says it is hopeful for a somewhat normal school year.

“We want to keep as many of our kids coming face-to-face as possible and we are expecting great things out of our kids.”