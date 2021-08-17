Classes resume in Texarkana, Arkansas schools with on-campus, virtual options

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — School is back in session as of Tuesday in Texarkana, Arkansas, where TASD students had the option of returning to campus or resuming the school year virtually through a digital learning academy.
“We have a digital learning academy and that’s actually on our North Heights campus,” said TASD Superintendent Becky Kesler.
“Those students can apply to attend that. They go for a semester at a time and they have what we call synchronous and asynchronous learnings.”
As of Tuesday, the school district is not requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. However, TASD voted on Monday that students and staff must wear masks.
“When we put it out yesterday, I know I probably made half our parents happy and I made about half of our parents mad. But we always want to air on side of caution, so I just want every parent out there to know that we are doing our very best to keep their kids safe,” said Kesler.
TASD says it is hopeful for a somewhat normal school year.
“We want to keep as many of our kids coming face-to-face as possible and we are expecting great things out of our kids.”
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!