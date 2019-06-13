Classic film featuring Fouke Monster returns to big screen

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A film featuring an ArkLaTex legend will soon be back on the big screen.

“The Legend of Boggy Creek” premiered almost 50 years ago in what is now the Perot Theatre in Texarkana. The film by Charles B. Pierce features people from Fouke, Arkansas, who said they encountered a bigfoot-like monster.

“He treated it with a lot of respect and I think that’s what makes it so scary,” said Pamula Pierce Barcelau, the filmmaker’s daughter.

The 1972 docu-drama is now considered a cult classic with lots of loyal fans. Those fans encouraged Barcelau to restore the film, a process that’s been years in the making.

“I was told that the sound reels were at the brink where they would not have been able to be saved if we did not do it at that time,” said Barcelau.

The film made an impact during it’s first run in the ’70s.

“It broke box office records across the country,” said Barcelau.

People have been purchasing tickets from across the country to be a part of the historic weekend showings. Organizers are hoping for a sold-out audience of all 1,542 seats.

While some plan to attend for the history, the film’s topic is drawing others to the theatre.

“I just really like bigfoot,” said Michael Crawford, 12.

For Barcelau, she’s just carrying on the decades-long legacy of the legend.

Some original cast members are set to take the stage for a question-and-answer session following Friday’s screening.

Screenings will take place at the Perot Theatre all weekend. You can find more information here.

—

