‘Coffee with a Cop’ gives Texarkana residents a chance to meet officers in their community

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL.KSHV) — Texarkana residents will soon get a chance to sit down and talk with police officers in their community.

A “Coffee with a Cop” event will be held from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26 at the Signature Care Emergency Center on 2001 Mall Dr.

Members of the Texarkana, Texas Police Department and the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department will be on hand to answer questions and address citizens’ concerns.

Coffee, donuts, and refreshments will be provided at the event. Please don’t forget to wear your mask.