TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Collom & Carney Clinic Association in Texarkana, Texas celebrated its 75th anniversary Friday.

The clinic was started back in 1947 in a renovated duplex on Main Street in Texarkana, Texas with just 8 doctors. It was named after the original doctors, Dr. Spencer Collom and Dr. Henry Carney.

In August of 2001, the clinic relocated to 5002 Cowhorn Creek Road. This current facility is 180,000 square feet and will accommodate the growth of up to 100 physicians system-wide.

As the clinic has grown, health officials say the clinic has never lost sight of its mission.

“Our mission is to is to care for those people from birth to death because we have pediatricians, we have a whole spectrum of physicians,” said CEO Roger Hall.

The Collom & Carney Clinic provides a full range of services, including diagnostic and high-tech radiology, laboratory, histopathology, ultrasound, vascular and echo studies, on-site pharmacy, and so many more services.

Collom & Carney has 11 clinics in the area including Texarkana, Prescott, Arkansas, New Boston, Texas, and Wake Village, Texas.