Columbia Co. chairwoman receives a State of the Union Address invitation

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Chairwoman of the Columbia County Republican Committee has received a State of the Union Address invitation from U.S Congressman Bruce Westerman.

Neva Baker, better known in the political world as “Skeet”, says it is an honor to receive a personal invitation from her congressman to attend the 2020 State of the Union Address in Washington D.C. She also says it is an opportunity that most people will never get.

“For him to choose me as his special guest, I’ve never been so honored in my life. I’m just thrilled as you can tell. I’m just so excited to be apart of history.”

Baker is a dedicated chairwoman and long-time Republican party supporter. During her tenure, she’s worked on the campaigns of Congressman Bruce Westerman and Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and many others.

“Throughout the years and as you can see in this room I have a lot of pictures with the Congressman where I have worked diligently for him too and I believe in him,” said Baker.

Baker hopes the impeachment inquiry against president trump will wrap up soon. This trump supporter hopes he will be re-elected.

“Our president has done so much in three years for us- the people. I would like for him to have the opportunity to continue. He’s done so much in such a short time.”

Baker said the night of the State of the Union Address will be one of the biggest highlights of her career.

The State of the Union Address is Tuesday, February 4th in Washington D.C.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.