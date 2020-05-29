Compassion -N- Action feeds the community

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new nonprofit based out of Texarkana, Arkansas is going into lower income-based communities to provide meals for kids and parents.

Compassion-N-Action says the organization was started after schools were shut down unexpectedly.

The founder, Youlanda Thomas says the from her own experience she knows children need more than just two meals a day. Being able to go out in the community kids are also receiving a lot of love and smiles.

“We meet them where they are so that they are in there comfort zone to open up and be blessed at the same time,” said Thomas.

The organization has served over 800 meals within four communities. Businesses and people of the community have reached out to sponsor. On Friday evening they gave out pizza at North Creek Side Apartments.



If you would like to volunteer or donate, you can contact Youlanda Thomas via email yammeyt@gmail.com or 4803 Jefferson Ave. Suite 23 Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.