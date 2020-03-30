Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Texarkana Region

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the number of confirmed cases in surrounding areas continues to grow, Texarkana officials say the only way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is by continuing to follow the mandatory curfew in Texarkana, Arkansas. In addition to the shelter-in-place in Bowie County, Texas.

“Even on Friday night, there was not one vehicle on Stateline Avenue at one point in time. So that was at I think eleven o’clock at night. So I believe people are following it. I hope that they do follow it,” said

To get ahead of the curve, a new drive-thru testing and pre-screening site could be available in the Texarkana area soon.

“On getting a drive-thru facility up and running here. We’re hoping that that would be up and running by the end of this week. Preferably, probably Monday is our target date to get that open,” said Brown.

Bowie county now has a total of nine confirmed cases. Cass county has two cases. Texarkana, Arkansas has one case, and there’s one case in an unincorporated area of miller county. Now, more people want to be tested, but not everyone can be.

“It’s not just going to be a facility that you can drive-thru and everybody get tested. And so they pre-screen,” said Brown.

If you’re experiencing any symptoms you’re asked to contact your doctor before visiting your local medical center. For local updates and closures visit www.coronatxk.org.

