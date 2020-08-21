Congressman Bruce Westerman visits Texarkana Regional Airport, announces American Airlines will not drop flights

TEXARKANA, Ark.(KTAL/KMSS)- Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman visited The Texarkana Regional Airport on Thursday morning.

During the visit, Congressman Westerman announced the American Airlines will not be pulling their flights from Texarkana, after considering the closing of small airports around the nation.

“American does a great job servicing this area, they have gone above and beyond during the pandemic,” said Westerman.

Expressing excitement about a new terminal on the way the congressman gave a big thank you to all of the workers for their dedication to their job.

“I’m excited for the airport and the region, for the folks that live in this area, both and Arkansas and Texas,” said Westerman.

Executive Director, Paul Merlich says losing American Airlines would be a great impact not only on Texarkana but the whole ArkLaTex Region. He says the airport officials are very happy American Airlines have continued to work with them through the pandemic.

According to Merlich, flights are predicted to remain at 2 flights a day until next spring, and construction is expected to begin in April 2021 for the new terminal.

“The new terminal is capable of handling up to four airlines and we are really excited to try to bring in another airline to have more flights to more locations, and also bring down those prices,” said Merlich.

Merlich says he’s hopeful that more business will move to Texarkana as the economy recovers.

“We predominantly will work with business travelers, and we do expect that we will start seeing some improvement. However, the virus is still out there and that has affected a lot of the travelers… But we do expect to see some recovery and then we’re hoping that this next year especially as they talk about bringing in the vaccine that we will see a bigger bounce back with spring break,” said Merlich.