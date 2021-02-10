Construction on new Texarkana VA clinic more than halfway complete

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Construction on the brand new VA clinic in Texarkana is more than half-way done and the building is on schedule to be complete this year.

So far, the foundation is set and the roof is attached. Now, construction workers are in the process of putting up walls and electrical outlets.

“This will be one of the best facilities in our region,” said Texarkana VA Clinic Administrative Officer Charles Jordan. “And it will offer a number of services for veterans that we don’t have at this time and that we’re not able to offer them locally.”

Texarkana’s current VA clinic is 11,000 square feet. The new one-level facility is more than twice as large.

“As we go in and you begin to see the facility, it is something that I think adds to the overall appearance of the community,” said Jordan.

Construction on the NEW Texarkana VA Clinic is coming along great.



Here's a BTS interview with Administrative Officer Charles Jordan.



We'll have the inside scoop tonight at 5:00pm on ⁦@NBC6News⁩ & ⁦@KSHV45⁩ pic.twitter.com/howRzL3Tg0 — Sydney Simone (@SydneySimone1) February 10, 2021

With over 24,000 square feet, construction workers are in the process of building out rooms for mental health, physical therapy, primary care, and women’s health units.

“It will mean that we will instantly go from completing about 22,000 appointments per year to doubling that.”

In addition, Jordan says this healthcare building will benefit thousands of veterans, especially those who travel miles across the region to seek medical treatment.

“It’s a big deal because we’re not only meeting the needs of our local veterans but also their spouses, their families, caregivers. In addition, it adds to our community when we’re able to provide quality health care for our veterans,” said Jordan.

The site manager says the building will be finished by September of 2021.