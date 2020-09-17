Construction underway on new addition at SWAR animal shelter

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Progress is being made on a new building at the Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Shelter Director Kayla Tucker said workers will likely lay the concrete foundation next week. In recent months, crews have been doing dirt work at the site.



Last year, the city allotted $875,000 for the project. Tucker said the new building will house animals ready for adoption, while the current adoption floor will be used for incoming strays. Tucker said she hopes the new building will encourage more adoptions. “I’m adding a room in that’s gonna be the meet and greet room. I’m gonna have it set up, kindof like a little living room space. That way, if a family wants to meet and interact with the dog, they can take them into that room, just to see how they’re gonna do in a home environment.”



The new building could be complete by May, 2021.