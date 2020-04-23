Cooper Tire to reopen plant in Texarkana

FINDLAY, Ohio (KTAL/KMSS) – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company will soon reopen all U.S. plants including the facility in Texarkana.

Cooper Tire announced Thursday that its manufacturing plants in the U.S. will begin the process of reopening and ramping up production next week.

The facilities have been temporarily closed for five weeks due to coronavirus and its impacts.

U.S. plant locations include Findlay, Ohio; Clarksdale and Tupelo, Mississippi and Texarkana, Arkansas. Cooper’s will also reopen its plant in Serbia.

The company’s plant in Melksham, England remains temporarily closed.

To help safeguard the health and safety of employees, the company has put in place a comprehensive set of return to work procedures that include required employee disclosures, increased cleaning and disinfecting of equipment, social distancing and physical barriers, visitor restrictions, and other measures.

Similar procedures have been effective at Cooper’s two plants in China, which reopened and began ramping up production in mid-February.

The company also announced that the federal government in Mexico has now determined that Cooper’s manufacturing plant there is a non-essential business, and is requiring Cooper to temporarily close the plant beginning April 28.

Cooper had successfully reopened its Mexico plant April 13 after it had been temporarily closed due to coronavirus and its impacts.

The company will continue to monitor the situation and prepare to reopen as soon as appropriate.

