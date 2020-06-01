Cornyn addresses ETX chamber members

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn of Texas briefly addressed members of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce via Zoom.

The senator was asked about local governments receiving some monetary relief amid falling revenues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, counties with a population over 500,000 can directly apply to the federal government for relief, while smaller areas must apply to their state governments for help.

“I realize there’s been some controversy associated with how that money is distributed, but I do know there’s a lot of sympathy for the needs of our local cities and counties and states that have no sales tax revenue coming in to pay fundamental basic services like law enforcement and fire protection.

So, we’re going to continue to monitor the situation,” Cornyn said.

Sen. Cornyn encouraged people to continue giving him feedback on the matter.