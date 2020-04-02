CORONAVIRUS AND YOU: TAMUT professor host COVID-19 online discussion

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- Dr. Ben Neuman of Texarkana A&M University hosted a zoom meeting for the public on Wednesday morning.

Neuman spoke on his research of the seven known human corona-viruses. Neuman says his research goes back 24 years on several different viruses. The new virus seems to be a development of the old virus, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, SARS-CoV, named in 2003, said Neuman.

According to Neuman, if everything goes well the virus could disappear after four months.

“There are a lot of people out there who understand corona-viruses and are working very hard to try and stop this coronavirus. This is not something completely new, its something that we can very much control if we all get behind it,” said Neuman.

According to his research, SARS-CoV-2 causes COVID-19. Neuman says in 2019 there were six different coronaviruses circulating. Although he does not know where the new virus comes from, the evidence does show SARS-CoV-2 originated in bat guano, farmed for meats, similar to the original virus.

Neuman says when wearing a mask made of cloth it only protects you from touching your face, N95 mask filters are made to filter out the virus.

According to Neuman, the new virus grows in the throat and upper respiratory system. The sicker you are the higher levels of virus you have in your lungs.

Neuman says the virus can go undetectable for five to ten days after a person is infected. According to Neuman, the new virus isn’t detectable at low levels and if it is not detectable it can not get to other people. Shortness of breath can go on for years after being treated for coronavirus.

Exposure is the same for older and younger people according to Neuman. The virus tends to affect the stem cells of middle age and older people more.

