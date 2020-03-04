Coronavirus causes concern for nursing home residents and families in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A facility in Ashdown, Arkansas says the coronavirus causes concern for their nursing home residents and families.

according to the CDC, the coronavirus isn’t limited to a certain group of people. Anyone is susceptible to the virus but more so the elderly.

The director of nursing at Ashdown’s pleasant manor nursing home says families should not be concerned about their loved ones living in their facility.

“Our residents are fragile and elderly and moving them would be more detrimental to them than trying to keep them here,” said Angela Durham, Director of Nursing.

Angela Durham says due to the elderly residents having a weaker immune system they ask families who show signs of the flu or virus to stay away.

“If you’ve been out of the country you know a cruise or a plane that you way 14 days before you visit our facility,” said Angela Durham, Director of Nursing.

The CDC says the best way to protect yourself is by staying away from those who are sick and washing your hands.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.