Coronavirus on ETX hospital’s radar

Texarkana, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials at Christus St. Michael Health System said on Thursday that they have not encountered any suspected cases of coronavirus, but they are ready, just in case.

Officials at the facility said it screens patients according to criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control, including inquiring about any international travel. “We’re screening patients so if someone says, ‘hey, I’ve been to one of these places , and I’m having a cough, or, and I have a fever, and I have symptoms, we have ways that we can isolate a patient in the hospital to make sure that we’re keeping them safe, and keeping our associates safe, as well,” said Vice President of Medical Affairs Loren Robinson, MD, MSHP.



Officials at Christus St. Michael Health System said they held a drill this month with staff that did address specific needs regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus). “At this time, the hospital is not in a panic. We’re prepared to respond, and Texarkana is a safe community, and we’re in a place ready to help if there’s anyone who comes to the hospital and is in need of our assistance,” Robinson said.



Christus St. Michael officials said staff members gather daily, sometimes more, to check their emergency preparedness plans.