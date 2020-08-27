COVID-19 claims the lives of 4 more people in Bowie Co., 21 new positive cases reported

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The coronavirus has claimed the lives of four more people and nearly two dozen new positive cases have been confirmed in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, there are also 420 recoveries and 469 active cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Aug. 27:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 957

Recoveries – 420

Deaths – 68

Ages

0-18 – 107

19-29 – 156

30-39 – 135

40-49 – 140

50-59 – 134

60-69 – 116

70-79 – 97

80+ 0 – 72

Gender

Male – 422

Female – 535

Cass County reported 17 new positive coronavirus cases bringing the total to 246 cases with 192 recoveries and nine deaths. Cass County currently has 45 active cases.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

