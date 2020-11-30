COVID-19 deaths reach 100 in Bowie Co.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of coronavirus deaths has reached 100 in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, three additional COVID-19 deaths and 49 new positive cases have been reported since Friday, Nov. 20.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Nov. 30:
- Total cases – 2,540
- Deaths – 100
- Recoveries – 1,797
Ages
- 0-18 – 321
- 19-29 – 348
- 30-39 – 308
- 40-49 – 373
- 50-59 – 418
- 60-69 – 327
- 70-79 – 261
- 80+ 0 – 184
Gender
- Male – 1,144
- Female – 1,396
Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 30 new positive COVID-19 cases and two more deaths since Friday, Nov. 20.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Nov. 30:
- Total cases – 750
- Deaths – 35
- Recoveries – 671
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
