COVID-19 deaths reach 100 in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of coronavirus deaths has reached 100 in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, three additional COVID-19 deaths and 49 new positive cases have been reported since Friday, Nov. 20.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Nov. 30:

Total cases – 2,540

Deaths – 100

Recoveries – 1,797

Ages

0-18 – 321

19-29 – 348

30-39 – 308

40-49 – 373

50-59 – 418

60-69 – 327

70-79 – 261

80+ 0 – 184

Gender

Male – 1,144

Female – 1,396

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 30 new positive COVID-19 cases and two more deaths since Friday, Nov. 20.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Nov. 30:

Total cases – 750

Deaths – 35

Recoveries – 671

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.