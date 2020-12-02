COVID-19 deaths surpass 100 in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of coronavirus deaths has surpassed 100 in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, one additional COVID-19 death and 35 new positive cases have been reported since Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Dec. 2:

Total cases – 2,575

Deaths – 101

Recoveries – 1,797

Ages

0-18 – 323

19-29 – 360

30-39 – 316

40-49 – 379

50-59 – 420

60-69 – 329

70-79 – 263

80+ 0 – 185

Gender

Male – 1,151

Female – 1,403

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed one new positive COVID-19 cases and one more death since Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday Dec. 2:

Total cases – 752

Deaths – 36

Recoveries – 704

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.