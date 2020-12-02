COVID-19 deaths surpass 100 in Bowie Co.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of coronavirus deaths has surpassed 100 in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, one additional COVID-19 death and 35 new positive cases have been reported since Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Dec. 2:
- Total cases – 2,575
- Deaths – 101
- Recoveries – 1,797
Ages
- 0-18 – 323
- 19-29 – 360
- 30-39 – 316
- 40-49 – 379
- 50-59 – 420
- 60-69 – 329
- 70-79 – 263
- 80+ 0 – 185
Gender
- Male – 1,151
- Female – 1,403
Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed one new positive COVID-19 cases and one more death since Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday Dec. 2:
- Total cases – 752
- Deaths – 36
- Recoveries – 704
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
