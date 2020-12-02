The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

COVID-19 deaths surpass 100 in Bowie Co.

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Video

More Top Video

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of coronavirus deaths has surpassed 100 in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, one additional COVID-19 death and 35 new positive cases have been reported since Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Dec. 2:

  • Total cases – 2,575
  • Deaths – 101
  • Recoveries – 1,797

Ages

  • 0-18 – 323
  • 19-29 – 360
  • 30-39 – 316
  • 40-49 – 379
  • 50-59 – 420
  • 60-69 – 329
  • 70-79 – 263
  • 80+ 0 – 185

Gender

  • Male – 1,151
  • Female – 1,403

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed one new positive COVID-19 cases and one more death since Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday Dec. 2:

  • Total cases – 752
  • Deaths – 36
  • Recoveries – 704

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss