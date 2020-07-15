COVID-19 pandemic forces cancelation, closure of major Texarkana events

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases several major events have either been canceled or closed in the Texarkana area.

On Wednesday officials with the Four States Fair & Rodeo announced that the Annual Fair and Rodeo Carnival, PRCA Rodeo, Demo Derby, and exhibits have been canceled for this year.

All of the events will be moved from September 2020 to April 2-11, 2021.

The Four States Fair & Rodeo livestock shows will remain in September. The rules will be announced later this week.

Officials with the CHRISTUS St. Michael Foundation also said Wednesday that the Great Texarkana Duck Race has been canceled for 2020.

The organization plans to relaunch the Duck Race in the summer of 2021 at the Holiday Springs Water Park:

“We appreciate your support of the Duck Race over the years and look forward to presenting the Duck Race in 2021. Details will be sent in the upcoming months.

Please let me know if you have any questions, and thank you for all you do to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ through your support of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.”

Meanwhile, the Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market has closed its Saturday event as of Wednesday, July 15.

The City of Texarkana, Texas, Planning and Community Development Office will continue to provide options for citizens and vendors, by continuing the Mobile Market program that allows people to order a box of locally grown food online.

You can specify their preferences by visiting texarkanafarmersmarket.com and pick up your box at the Southwest Center on 3222 W 7th St. in Texarkana.

