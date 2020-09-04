COVID-19 positive cases pass 1,000 in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 5 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County which pushes their total number over 1,000.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Sept. 4:

Total cases – 1,005

Deaths – 71

Recoveries – 508

Active cases – 426

Ages

0-18 – 112

19-29 – 165

30-39 – 139

40-49 – 146

50-59 – 141

60-69 – 127

70-79 – 100

80+ 0 – 75

Gender

Male – 441

Female – 564

Cass County has reported 1 new positive case. Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Friday, Sept. 4:

Total cases – 261

Deaths – 12

Recoveries – 215

Active cases – 34

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

