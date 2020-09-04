COVID-19 positive cases pass 1,000 in Bowie Co.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 5 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County which pushes their total number over 1,000.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Sept. 4:
- Total cases – 1,005
- Deaths – 71
- Recoveries – 508
- Active cases – 426
Ages
- 0-18 – 112
- 19-29 – 165
- 30-39 – 139
- 40-49 – 146
- 50-59 – 141
- 60-69 – 127
- 70-79 – 100
- 80+ 0 – 75
Gender
- Male – 441
- Female – 564
Cass County has reported 1 new positive case. Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Friday, Sept. 4:
- Total cases – 261
- Deaths – 12
- Recoveries – 215
- Active cases – 34
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
