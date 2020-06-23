COVID-19 researcher concerned about significant increase in cases in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Since the economy re-opened in Texas, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased significantly. One researcher at Texas A&M University at Texarkana explains the risks and why it could possibly lead to another shutdown.

“We now know we have really good evidence that mask-wearing is highly effective and drops virus levels down consistently and over long periods of time,” said Dr. Ben Neuman, COVID-19 Researcher.

Since Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the phase three re-opening of Texas, Dr. Ben Neuman, a researcher at Texas A&M University at Texarkana, said the number of COVID-19 cases has nearly doubled mostly because people aren’t wearing masks or social distancing and gathering in large groups.

“Basically being under the same roof in the same air as someone else is a high-risk activity,” said Dr. Neuman.

Dr. Neuman thinks the Memorial Day holiday contributed to the huge increase in numbers because there was more traveling and family gatherings.

“The number of cases rising dramatically compared to the number of tests. The number of positive tests per to tests run is about double what it was at the low point at least for Texas. We were down under I think three percent and now I think we’re over five percent,” said Dr. Neuman.

Anyone can contract COVID-19. Dr. Neuman said especially working class people. Now, he said lifetime detrimental effects of the disease are more common for kids.

“Young children, the average age was nine in the last study I read. Get enlarged aortas and enlarged hearts. And they get miniature strokes and aneurysms that are complications from having COVID. Even when it looks like it’s not doing a lot to them this is probably life-long physical damage to the heart and that’s a lot to be risking,” said Dr. Neuman.

Dr. Neuman hopes everyone will take COVID-19 more seriously.

“Since we don’t know everything that the virus can do we keep having surprises. They keep being bad surprises. I just feel like it’s time to treat this thing as seriously as possible and don’t mess with corona essentially,” said Neuman.

Overall, Dr. Neuman said avoiding large gatherings is the best way to decrease the spread of COVID-19 rapidly.

