COVID-19 takes toll on Texarkana Arkansas School District

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – School officials say students in the Texarkana Arkansas School Districts are adapting to the constant COVID-19 changes. For administration and teachers, the pandemic is taking a toll on them.

The pre-pandemic learning environment no longer exists. Students and teachers in the Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) are juggling multiple instructional methods this semester: virtual, face-to-face, and hybrid learning.

“The virtual kids and the blended kids thought oh well we’ll just stay home. But, it just seemed like it was a struggle for them and more and more students just started coming back to school,” said Dr. Becky Kesler, TASD Superintendent.

With more kids returning to the classroom, there’s a higher chance of positive COVID-19 cases rising. In fact, since Thanksgiving break, the district is noticing an upward trend in confirmed cases.

“As soon as you think you’ve got a class set, you know, all of a sudden you’re having to quarantine a certain number of students or you may have to quarantine the teacher,” said Kesler.

Dr. Kesler says the increased workload has caused many teachers to resign due to stress. The number of teacher absences in the district has nearly tripled compared to last fall. She says now, it’s a struggle retaining substitute teachers.

“Now, we never have enough subs. There’s always – we have to pull teachers or some of our specialty teachers,” said Dr. Kesler.

Dr. Kesler says virtual Wednesdays, is a lifesaver for teachers. There are four on-site days and one day dedicated to online learners.

“I would say about a month, I think our teachers were almost at a breaking point because they were teaching three different pathways. It was just causing them to have to work- you know day and night trying to keep up,” said Kesler.

Dr. Kesler says overcoming multiple obstacles this semester is preparing them for the unexpected. In case there’s a spike in positive COVID-19 cases following Christmas break, the district is prepared to go completely virtual.

The district currently has seven positive cases and 64 students and staff quarantined.