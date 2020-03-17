ETX doctors urge residents to stay home, take precautions

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – As of Wednesday evening, no further details have been released on Bowie County’s first presumptive positive COVID-19 case.

As a precautionary measure, local health care providers are urging citizens to stay home as much as possible.

SignatureCare Emergency Center said they now have a limited number of tests available for COVID-19, but the test will only be available to patients that pass certain screening questions regarding recent travel and certain symptoms.

Healthcare workers will want to know if you are experiencing fever or cough, and shortness of breath. Another question you’ll have to answer is whether you’ve had close contact with a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of having any symptoms. Medical professionals will also want to know if you’ve traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Washington State or California within the last 14 days.

According to SignatureCare Emergency Center Medical Director, Dr. Jason Yost, the vast majority who get COVID-19 will not have any symptoms worse than a common cold.

“I suspect we’re going to find out once testing is readily available, that there’s a lot more people positive than we would know and I suspect there are people that have had it and didn’t know already this year, as widespread as this is, unfortunately, there’s just no quick way to test for it and diagnose at this point,” said Dr. Yost.

Officials say if you are experiencing symptoms such as fever or shortness of breath, call and alert the medical staff of your specific symptoms before coming in.