COVID-19 vaccination clinic offered to TISD employees

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — An on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being offered to employees with the Texarkana Independent School District.

TISD, along with the Bowie County Health Clinic, is holding the clinic from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 at the Performing Arts Center on 3941 Summerhill Rd.

TISD officials said they have been working toward this for sometime now. Given that Texas made teachers a priority for vaccination last Thursday, they are pleased that they can offer one so quickly to their staff.

Some employees already received their vaccine at a clinic that was offered this morning.

TISD expects between 300-500 staff members to be vaccinated during today’s event.

