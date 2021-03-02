COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held this weekend in Texarkana

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a person receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Mecca, Calif. Scientists say it’s still too early to predict the future of the coronavirus, but many doubt it will ever go away entirely. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered this weekend to residents in the Texarkana area.

The Miller County Office of Emergency Management, along with College Hill Drug and Lansdell Family Clinic, will hold the clinic from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, March 6 at the Arkansas High School Razorback Gym on 1500 Jefferson.

Miller County recently began receiving larger shipments of the vaccine and the pharmacies need a larger venue for the rollout.

Emergency Management Director Joe Bennett said, “Coordination efforts between OEM, Texarkana Arkansas School District, Rotary Club of Texarkana, College Hill Drug, Health Mart and various medical facilities have resulted in providing this service to citizens aged 65 and over, staff and faculty at educational facilities, medical personnel and emergency responders, and newly approved to receive the vaccination; agricultural workers and poultry processing workers in the poultry industry, all of which are included in the Phase 1A-1B category.”

Currently, there are approximately 1400 people signed up on the College Hill Drug vaccination web site.

OEM receives phone calls daily from people who say they have signed up but haven’t been called. Officials later learned that a call was made to the person but they didn’t answer due to an unrecognizable phone number.

College Hill Drug recommends that anyone who has signed up previously and not been called to please sign up again, include an email address and you will receive a sign-up confirmation email first and then you will receive a phone call to schedule your appointment.

The Rotary Club of Texarkana, or another volunteer organization will be making the calls to schedule appointments and they will ask the vaccine recipient to pick up paperwork at College Hill Drug that must be filled out prior to the appointment on Saturday.

Bennett said, “There will be several vaccination stations set up in the gym, so the medical personnel hope to administer around 175 doses an hour. The shelf life is limited for these vaccines and we don’t want to waste any, so people aged 65 and older and food/agricultural workers need to sign up this week.”

The link to sign up on the College Hill Drug website is: https://www.collegehilldrug.com/covid-19-vaccinations

OEM advises that everyone who has a confirmed registration arrive at Arkansas High School and park in the parking lot behind the school. Police will be there to assist people and volunteers will also direct the patients to a waiting area to complete vaccination paperwork. Please remember to bring identification and an insurance card.

Anyone interested in volunteering to assist with parking, patient direction or other positions or a future clinic, please contact Joe Bennett at (870) 748-3733 and leave a message or send a text.

For more information please visit OEM on Facebook at Miller County Office of Emergency Management or visit www.millercountyar.com.