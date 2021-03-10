COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Texarkana throughout March

An elderly woman gets her shot of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Mexico City, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be offered throughout March to residents in the Texarkana area.

The Miller County Office of Emergency Management, along with College Hill Drug and Lansdell Family Clinic, will hold the clinics listed below:

Thursday, March 11 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 928 Laurel St. Church of the Living God

Thursday, March 18 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 106 E. Main St, Fouke Community Center

Friday, March 19 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 189 Miller County 201, Doddridge Community Center

Wednesday, March 24 from 7 a.m. at the Cooper Tire Union Hall (Cooper Tire employees)

This is the two-dose Moderna vaccine and people interested in signing up for the March 11 event can do so here.

Officials say there, residents can select to schedule a time for the vaccine and also complete the registration paperwork which needs to be brought with them. For people who cannot get online, they can go to College Hill Drug and request a registration packet.

For those interested in signing up for future clinics in Fouke or Doddridge, an appointment scheduler will be added a few days prior to those clinics. College Hill Drug requests everyone bring their identification and insurance card. The clinics will accommodate people with mobility problems, so some will be able to get their vaccination without getting out of the car if needed.

Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison encourages everyone within the current phases to take advantage of the opportunity provided by College Hill Drug and Emergency Management.

“Miller County experienced a downward trend of positive infections lately and we need to continue this progression until the virus no longer affects our citizens,” said Judge Harrison.

Recently added to the phase 1A-1B includes manufacturing workers, house of worship staff, public transit works, jail and correctional workers, grocery store workers, the postal service, package delivery and people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

For a more detailed list of jobs included in the current eligibility list, go to the Miller County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page. That page, as well as the College Hill Drug Facebook page and website are continuously updated.

Mayor Terry Purvis of Fouke, AR welcomes everyone eligible in Fouke and surrounding areas to come to the Fouke Community Center on March 18th.

“I hope that everyone that is qualified to get the vaccine will take advantage of the COVID 19 vaccination clinic here at our Fouke Community Center,” said Mayor Purvis.

If some citizens cannot go to the clinics, they can still sign up on the College Hill Drug website for an appointment at the pharmacy.

If there is anyone interested in volunteering to assist with parking, patient direction or other logistics for these clinics or a future clinic, please contact Joe Bennett at 870.748.3733 and leave a message or send a text.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.