COVID-19 vaccine available in Texarkana, Ark. through Friday, April 9

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Arkansas National Guard are stationed in Miller County this week to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

They are set up at the Miller County Health Unit at 503 Walnut St., in Texarkana. The clinic is set to run through Friday afternoon, April 9.

Officials say about 700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. People are free to either make an appointment or just stop by. Organizers said turnout has been slow so far.

“We don’t care where you live, you can live in Louisiana, Texas, if you want the vaccine, you come in and see us, we’re going to give that to you,” Spc. Auston J. Hudson.

Hours are from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. In Arkansas, those 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-985-6030.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.