Cowboy church on 51 acres in NETX continues church services

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The pandemic has caused many churches across the nation to close their doors, and as a result, many christians will likely watch Easter services online. But in Cass County, one cowboy church’s unique set-up is allowing services to continue, at a distance.

“The past few Sundays we’ve averaged a little over 60 vehicles,” said Cross Creek Cowboy Church Pastor Paul Murdock. “We have a huge area to park a lot of vehicles and it’s been working out great.”



Cross Creek Cowboy Church sits on 51 acres just miles from the state lines of Arkansas and Louisiana. “Right down the line they have a checkpoint, and they have stopped a couple of our members, and they said we’re coming to church, and they say okay come on,” Murdock said.



Every Sunday morning since COVID-19 restrictions were put into place, Murdock and a few musicians have stood up the hill, on the porch of their church, with vehicles spaced 10 feet apart in the parking lot. “We’ve got several people with flatbed trucks and they’ll bring their lawn chairs and put them on the back of the truck … the families that are gathering together and sitting together are households but any other interaction with individuals, we stress not to.”

Murdock added that right now, many people need hope, and still need to gather for worship, because there’s power in it. “You can’t help but feel, you know, when the least little bit of trouble comes, does the church as the corporate gathering, does it just go away? … The book of Acts, there was a lot of controversy and a lot of situations there, but they still seen the importance of gathering and worshiping, and I want to continue with that.”



Murdock said there’s room for more vehicles this Easter Sunday, and he encourages people interested in worshiping, from a distance, to attend. Two services are planned for this Sunday, the first at 6:30 a.m. and the second at 10 a.m.



You find learn more about Cross Creek Cowboy Church at their website at crosscreekcowboychurch.net