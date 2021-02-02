Crews battle massive fire at Texarkana hotel

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Crews are still on the scene of an early morning fire that heavily damaged a hotel in Texarkana.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Quality Inn Motel in the 5400 block of N. State Line Ave.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Fire Department, crews are still trying to put out several small fires. There was heavy fire damage to all three floors of the vacant building and it will have to be torn down.

Fire at Quality Inn, 5400 block of N. State Line Ave./ Photo Courtesy: Texarkana, Texas Fire Department

Fire at Quality Inn, 5400 block of N. State Line Ave./ Photo Courtesy: Texarkana, Texas Fire Department

Fire at Quality Inn, 5400 block of N. State Line Ave./ Photo Courtesy: Texarkana, Texas Fire Department

Fire at Quality Inn, 5400 block of N. State Line Ave./ Photo Courtesy: Texarkana, Texas Fire Department

Fire at Quality Inn, 5400 block of N. State Line Ave./ Photo Courtesy: Texarkana, Texas Fire Department

Fire officials said homeless people could have been near the hotel but don’t believe they were inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.