Power restored and traffic clear following downed line in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 600 residents have electricity again after crews restored their service following a downed power line.

Texarkana, Texas, police said a truck knocked down a power line that crosses Jarvis Pkwy. SWEPCO crews are on-site working to clear the line and restore power .

Traffic in the area is now clear and flowing freely. For several hours this morning, traffic was slow-moving while one northbound and one southbound lane were blocked to allow crews to work.











