Crime rates in Texarkana are steady due to COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Texas Police said despite the pandemic, the crime rate remains steady.

According to TTPD, there hasn’t been a decline or incline in major crimes in the area. Officials said social distancing has played a huge part in that.

The department said they are issuing more citations and warnings to prevent direct contact to protect themselves and others from covid-19. Last year, officers actually issued nearly three times as many citations and double the number of written warnings.

“If we have the option in terms of going and getting a warrant rather than making a physical arrest and putting somebody in jail right now we’re going to do that. Except in probably the most serious cases,” said Shawn Vaughn, TTPD Public Information Officer.

Bowie County is still under a shelter-in-place order until April 30th. Both sides of the state line have a mandatory curfew of 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m until further notice.

Officers said you should limit large gatherings. You could be issued a citation with a fine up to $1,000 if caught.

