Crowd gathers for glimpse of original century-old ETX building

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Folks gathered in downtown Texarkana Tuesday morning to watch the transformation of a historic building, the former Texarkana National Bank building.

“I’m just excited to see what’s underneath there, I think it’ll be way better than the metal planks,” said Katherine Brown. She and her family were among those coming to watch the facade of the building be removed.

“The original 1914 beauty is still there,” said developer David Peavy. He plans to redevelop the building into luxury apartments. “I’d seen pictures … the old timey pictures, and some pictures I had taken by sticking my camera up through cracks, but I had not really seen it physically,” he said.



As more and more of the metal was removed, ornate details were revealed to the crowd. “I don’t really remember it, but I know it was there when I first came here years ago,” said onlooker Ruby Nelson. She’s lived in the area for over 40 years. “It was great I guess at the time, when they put it up there to make it look more modern, but I like old stuff,” she said.



As for Peavy, he was thrilled to give people a vision of what the building can be, and he hopes to get the property placed on the National Register of Historic Places. “Because it has a facade on it, they won’t consider it for the National Register. When we take the facade off, they’ll look at it,” he said.

It’s a designation that could help him receive tax credits to renovate the building and hopefully, he said, attract investors.