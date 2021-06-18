Curbside recycling returning to ETX city

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Recycling is returning for residents in the city of Texarkana, Texas.

The program has been on hiatus since last fall when a transfer station shut down.

Officials said single stream recycling is now coming back through a partnership with Waste Management. “Single stream means you don’t have to separate your recycling. So, all the cardboard, plastic, can go in the same bin and then we separate it out at the transfer station,” said City of Texarkana, Texas spokesperson Lisa Thompson.



Residents will be able to recycle plastic, cardboard, and paper.

The program is set to resume July first.