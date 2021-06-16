Curbside recycling will soon return to Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Residents will once again have access to curbside single-stream recycling in the Texarkana area.

According to the City of Texarkana, Texas, recycling will return on Thursday, July 1.

City officials are encouraging residents to recycle right every day in order to maintain a successful recycling program.

Recyclables should be placed directly inside the recycle cart, not in plastic bags. Carts need to be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on your pic-up day. Carts must be placed at the curbside within three feet of the curb not on the street, with the wheels facing away from the street.

The following items you should ALWAYS recycle:

Plastic bottles and containers

Steel and aluminum cans

Paper

Cartons

Flattened cardboard and paperboard

NEVER place the following items in your recycling bin:

Glass containers

Food soiled containers

Plastic wraps and bags

Ceramics and dishes

Sharp metal

Light bulbs

Medical waste

Window glass

Appliances

Chemicals

Electronics

Food waste

Clothes hangers

Foam products

Yard waste

Hoses

Hangers

Batteries

Residents are encouraged to drop off electronic waste at the New Boston Landfill. Drop off times are from 8 a.m. until 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

The following items are accepted for electronic waste recycling:

Computers – CPUs

Computer monitors

Computer peripherals

Printers

Fax machines

Keyboards

Photocopiers

Televisions and VCRs

Microwaves

Stereos

Home and office phones

Cell phones

Consumer electronics

For more information visit www.wm.com/recycling or http://ci.texarkana.tx.us/373/Recycling-Program.