Curbside recycling will soon return to Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Residents will once again have access to curbside single-stream recycling in the Texarkana area.
According to the City of Texarkana, Texas, recycling will return on Thursday, July 1.
City officials are encouraging residents to recycle right every day in order to maintain a successful recycling program.
Recyclables should be placed directly inside the recycle cart, not in plastic bags. Carts need to be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on your pic-up day. Carts must be placed at the curbside within three feet of the curb not on the street, with the wheels facing away from the street.
The following items you should ALWAYS recycle:
- Plastic bottles and containers
- Steel and aluminum cans
- Paper
- Cartons
- Flattened cardboard and paperboard
NEVER place the following items in your recycling bin:
- Glass containers
- Food soiled containers
- Plastic wraps and bags
- Ceramics and dishes
- Sharp metal
- Light bulbs
- Medical waste
- Window glass
- Appliances
- Chemicals
- Electronics
- Food waste
- Clothes hangers
- Foam products
- Yard waste
- Hoses
- Hangers
- Batteries
Residents are encouraged to drop off electronic waste at the New Boston Landfill. Drop off times are from 8 a.m. until 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
The following items are accepted for electronic waste recycling:
- Computers – CPUs
- Computer monitors
- Computer peripherals
- Printers
- Fax machines
- Keyboards
- Photocopiers
- Televisions and VCRs
- Microwaves
- Stereos
- Home and office phones
- Cell phones
- Consumer electronics
For more information visit www.wm.com/recycling or http://ci.texarkana.tx.us/373/Recycling-Program.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.