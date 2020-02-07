New Texarkana councilman takes oath of office

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The new councilman for Ward 6 on the Texarkana, Texas City Council took his oath of office on Friday.

Jay Davis was sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson at city hall.

“I think service is very, very important and this is one way that I’ll be able to give back and so, just looking forward to hearing the voices of the community,” he said.

Davis takes over for former Councilman Josh Davis, who resigned the post to run for a county position.

Jay Davis will serve until November 2022.