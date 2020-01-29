Davis wins position on Texarkana council

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Texarkana, Texas have elected a new councilman for Ward 6.

Jay Davis has served on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission for more than three years, and he previously served on the Pleasant Grove School Board.



In Tuesday’s election, Davis drew 401 votes. His opponent, Mike Ingram, garnered 326 votes.



Davis said he wants to make sure the city’s primed for future growth. He added that today’s decisions are so important because they’ll impact future growth. “When people start talking about the completion of I-49 and I-69, if you look at some of the studies out there, some of the numbers that I hear, populations get close to 300,000 when you have three interstates … neither side is ready for that type of growth. So, I definitely want to make sure that we’ve got plans in place to be able to anticipate being able to provide that much water to our citizens.”



Davis is set to be sworn in on February 7 and will serve until November, 2022.