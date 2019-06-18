Day of pampering helps build self-esteem of Texarkana shelter residents

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A little pampering can give you a fresh perspective, and that’s just what the women staying at the Randy Sam’s Outreach Shelter now have.

The ladies were treated to a special spa day Tuesday, starting with new hair styles and manicures courtesy of the students at Texarkana College’s cosmetology school.

Officials said it’s important the women have a day to focus on themselves and build their self-confidence to feel better about working on their own personal goals to transition out of the shelter.

“If your hair looks good, you feel good. It changes everything,” said Ronda Dozier, program coordinator of cosmetology for Texarkana College. “You know, if you look good, you act good. So, we really like to see the difference.”

In addition to the mini-makeovers, the ladies were also treated to lunch at Twisted Fork, facials at the Beauty and Wellness Center, and other stops for their spa day. This is the fourth year for the event.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.