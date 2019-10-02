De Queen police investigate shooting

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in De Queen, Arkansas are investigating a shooting.

It happened Sunday just after 1 a.m. Authorities said two men were shot and transported to Texarkana hospitals for treatment.

The victims are identified as Jesus Buendia and Huga Hernandez, both of De Queen.

Arkansas State Police are assisting in the investigation and no arrests have been made.

