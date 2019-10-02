De Queen police investigate shooting

Texarkana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shooting generic_1531494099927.jpg.jpg

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in De Queen, Arkansas are investigating a shooting.

It happened Sunday just after 1 a.m. Authorities said two men were shot and transported to Texarkana hospitals for treatment.

The victims are identified as Jesus Buendia and Huga Hernandez, both of De Queen.

Arkansas State Police are assisting in the investigation and no arrests have been made.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss