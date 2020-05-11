De Queen seniors look to future

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A special send-off was held on Monday for De Queen High School students on what was supposed to be their graduation day.

Proud parents grilled burgers out in the parking lot of the junior high school on Monday morning. Instead of the traditional cookout, seniors were able to drive thru and pickup a picnic lunch. There were enough sack lunches for first responders, too.

School officials said it’s a way to say thanks to everyone after a challenging year. “We’re just trying to do as much as we can at the school to try to get a normal end of year and recognize them,” said Superintendent Jason Sanders.

Karla Fernandez said since the school campus has been closed due to the pandemic, it’s been tough being away from her friends. “We’ve texted, we’ve called, we’ve tried, it’s kindof hard though.” she said.



While students said they still embraced their high school memories, many are already looking ahead. “Now that its kindof passed, I’m just like, college!’ said Josie Burke. Another student said the break from regular classes was a little blessing in disguise. “I’ve been able to actually get things in order, it’s been a lot less stressful, but I still kindof miss the school atmosphere,” said Noah Reed.



Along with lunch, seniors also received their records, packed with some words of encouragement. “For the rest of the seniors, of my class or any other school, congrats, we did it, we graduated,” said Fernandez, smiling.



Monday’s events were set to end with a parade at 6 p.m. The police department was set to lead seniors in a parade through town.