DEA search Lansdell Family Clinics in across southwest Arkansas

Member of local law enforcement and the DEA outside the Lansdell Clinic in Lockesburg, Arkansas. (viewer submitted picture)

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTAL) – A number of DEA agents were spotted outside Lansdell Family Clinics in and around Texarkana, Arkansas Tuesday morning executing search warrants.

In addition to the DEA, local law enforcement were also on the scene.

KTAL NBC 6 has reached out to the DEA and was told, ” due to these investigations being federal and ongoing, we cannot release any details.”

KTAL NBC 6 has also reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, which includes Texarkana, for more information.

