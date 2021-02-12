DeKalb, Texas gets $2 million grant for aging water infrastructure repairs

DEKALB, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A small town in Bowie County, Texas can soon begin repairs on aging water infrastructure thanks to a $2 million grant from the federal government.

“The underground utilities is one of the most important things in the city,” says Mayor Lowell Walker. “And you really don’t know it’s there until something happens and you don’t have it anymore.”

Over the last 30 years, the city of DeKalb, Texas has lost over 450 million gallons of water. With the help of grant money from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), the city can now make water improvements.

“We’re able to begin replacing the sewer line. Which will lessen the burden on our wastewater treatment plant. That way it will last longer for future generations to not have to worry about the cost of repairs,” said Walker.

The city will receive 850 new water meters to better track water usage and cut back on excess water waste.

“With us getting the grant we’re able to make the repairs without raising taxes or without raising water rates.”

Mayor Walker says the goal is to promote business growth.

“We are a disadvantaged community because of the low income we have here.”

In addition, Walker says improving the town’s economy is a commitment to the city workers.

With over $880,000 in savings, DeKalb is making a local contribution of $560,000 in addition to the $2 million in grant funds.

“I have a great sense of personal pride that you know – the team was able to do this for the good of the citizens of the community.”

DeKalb is also applying for a grant to replace water lines in the town. Projected costs are about $7 million.

Construction for this current project, water and sewage infrastructure, is set to begin at the end of this year.