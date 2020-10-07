DeQueen church comes together to feed community at mobile food pantry

DeQueen, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local church is working to help spread the gospel all while making sure those in need don’t go hungry. Praise Temple Church in DeQueen, Arkansas comes together to feed their community through a mobile food pantry twice a month.

“We started seven or eight years ago collecting like fried tomatoes and milk so we can help the needy in our church. Then so many people started doing it and bringing stuff so we helped more people,” said Horatio Sotelo, Pastor of Praise Temple Church.

The pastor of Praise Temple Church said food insecurity in the DeQueen community is higher than it was pre-pandemic. A food drive that feeds their church members has expanded to their entire area.

“I choose to stay here because I love my people. I love my community. I love my people. I understand what’s wrong with that. The situation – pandemic. I know I a lot of people lost their jobs so I understand what happens all around,” said Diego Martinez, Member of Praise Temple Church.

Pastor Horatio Sotelo said they feed about 700 families a month. Giving away boxes of food worth about 70 to 80 dollars.

One resident said her family came to the mobile pantry “because we can’t buy food and we need lunch for the kids.” Porque no tenemos para compra la comida y necesitamos lunch para los ninos.

To reach as many people in Sevier County, the church partners with other organizations like Harvest Regional Foodbank and the Residential Substance Abuse Program.

“We stay together. encourage other people to come together to help,” said Martinez

To open and close the event, the church gathered in the parking lot for prayer. To bless the members of their community.

