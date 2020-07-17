Destination Texas: ETX ranch invites public to upcoming rodeo events

KARNACK, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The owners of a ranch, well known to horse lovers, invites the public to watch all of the activity this summer, free of charge.

Josey Ranch was founded by world champion rodeo competitors, R.E. and Martha Josey. “For the past 50 years, I have really rodeo’d pretty hard, and now we love the teaching,” said Martha.

Thousands of people from across the United States visit the Josey Ranch every year, not only to watch, but to learn how to compete in rodeo events like barrel racing and calf roping. “I always loved competition, so that’s probably why I love it so much,” adds Martha.

Martha represented the U.S. in the 1988 Olympics, the high point of her career. “Our team won the gold medal, and I won a separate bronze,” she said.

Later this year, Martha is set to be inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. “I’ve had lots of different magazines calling, and tv is calling, and even a movie person has called,” she added.

The sprawling Josey Ranch features picnic tables, bleachers, and even a lake for fishing. The public is encouraged to visit. “Anybody’s invited, don’t cost nothing to come watch,” said R.E., smiling.

Clinics are set to take place throughout the summer, with competitions set to take place in late July into August. “We can easily social distance, we’re outside 99.9% of the time,” said the Josey’s nephew, Gary Arthur, who is also an instructor at the ranch. “In the times of today, whether it be the COVID thing or any other reason, it’s a good place to be, right here at the Josey Ranch,” Arthur said.

Upcoming events include the 27th Annual Josey Reunion 4D Barrel Race from July 30th through August 2nd.

The 40th Annual Josey Jr World 4D Barrel Race is set for August 7th through the 9th.

Face masks will be required in the store, but the ranch said all events are outdoors where people can social distance.

Fore more information and a full schedule of events, visit Martha Josey-Josey Ranch on Facebook @JoseyRanch or visit http://www.barrelracers.com