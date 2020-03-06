Director announces future plans for TXK Animal Care and Adoption Center

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The new interim director of the public animal shelter has been named permanently to the spot.

Kayla Tucker says she is excited and grateful to be picked for the position.

“I love my job. So I was extremely excited when they picked me to be permanent,” said Tucker.

Tucker says the shelter has plans to ground break a new facility sometime this year. Going forward, the facility is focused on medical emergency funds.

“Since I’ve stepped in I’ve seen a lot of donations, ” said Tucker.

According to Tucker, donations are used to help save and take care of the animals in emergency situations.

Local businesses can also sponsor individual animals. The sponsorship will cover spay, neuter, rabies shot, and microchipping.

“Adoption fees are based on weight, but with sponsor fees, the prices can be lower for the public,” said Tucker

The Animal Care and Adoption Center is open Monday-Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.