Domestic Violence Prevention prepares for annual Santa Store

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Most parents want to give their children the perfect Christmas but in reality, some people just cannot afford to, which includes many victims of domestic violence.

So, this time of year, the domestic violence prevention group in Texarkana is preparing for their annual Santa Store.

They collect toys and monetary donations to give their clients the opportunity to pick toys for their kids.

Their goal this year is to raise $17,500 to buy toys for 175 children.

“Those kids go to school and you know they have to compare to the other children. And if they didn’t get anything for Christmas it’s such a hard thing. Not just for the child but for the parent who can’t support or provide a Christmas for their kids,” Volunteer Coordinator Trinity Gardner said.

“So not only is it helping the children get a wonderful Christmas. It empowers the parent to say…I gave my child a wonderful Christmas through the help of Domestic Violence Prevention.”

Donations can be mailed or dropped off at one of the group’s three locations in Texarkana, Atlanta, and Hope.

Texarkana: 424 Spruce St, Texarkana, TX 75501

Atlanta: 409 E Hiram St, Atlanta, TX 75551

Hope: 718 S Main St, Hope AR, 71801

